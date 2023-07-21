Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD Glimpse: Goosebumps Guaranteed!

Director Nag Ashwin and team launched the title and glimpse of his most ambitious film, Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con in the USA. The movie is titled Kalki 2898 AD and it hints that the story is set in the timeline of 2898 and Kali Yuga is about to end.

The teaser begins showing the atrocities of dark forces. The superhero rises when there’s a dire need. And then, the big war begins. Going by the visuals and the presentation, we get a feel of watching a Hollywood flick. Prabhas appears like a superhero who is there to save his people. Wearing a specially designed costume, Prabhas shows his agony on the evil forces. And the sequences of battle are of top-notch.

Overall, goosebumps are guaranteed after watching the glimpse. Nag Ashwin proves his caliber yet again and this time, his concept and taking are of next level. Djordje Stojiljkovic’s cinematography is exceptional, wherein BGM by Santhosh Narayanan gives enough elevations.

The glimpse also introduces the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Mounted on a grand budget by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is planned for release in 2024.