Prabhas off to Europe

Young Rebelstar Prabhas wrapped up two back to back schedules of his next film in Hyderabad. The actor now flew to Europe to shoot for the film. Despite of the coronavirus wave, Prabhas had to flew to Europe as the schedules are planned and they cannot be pushed. Some crucial episodes on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde along with the other lead actors will be canned in this schedule. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.

Radhe Shyam is the title considered for this romantic drama that is slated for Dasara release. The entire shoot of the film is expected to be wrapped up by the first half of this year. Prabhas also signed a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin which will roll later this year.