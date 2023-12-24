Prabhas proves his Potential again

Spread the love

After the release of Baahubali, Prabhas became a pan-Indian actor and all his films got a wide and record release. Unfortunately, Prabhas picked up films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. All these films failed badly at the box-office but all the films reported record openings. Same is the case with Salaar. The film was lauded by critics but the word of mouth among the audience is mixed. But Salaar is running with packed houses all over. The film is super strong in Telugu states, North India and in USA. The film is underperforming in Karnataka which is a surprise.

Prabhas proved his potential again and he looked outstanding in the action episodes of Salaar. The actor should do impressive films in the coming days to save his craze and stardom. The actor has Spirit with Sandeep Vanga and Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel. He is also shooting for Maruthi’s untitled film and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.