Naa Saami Ranga: A Bigger Risk for Producer

Nagarjuna’s theatrical market reached to rock bottom after the poor performances of his recent films. The actor is busy wrapping up the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga and the makers are aiming a Sankranthi 2024 release. With a bunch of films releasing during the season, the pre-release business of Naa Saami Ranga may not be a comfortable one for buyers. The makers are yet to close the non-theatrical deals of Naa Saami Ranga. The film’s final budget will touch Rs 65 crores including all the expenses and remunerations.

Selling off all the rights and releasing Naa Saami Ranga for Sankranthi would be a risk for the producer. The distributors are not ready to buy the film but they are ready to release Naa Saami Ranga on an advance basis. The producer should take up the complete risk if the film releases during Sankranthi. Though Nagarjuna suggested Disney Plus Hotstar to acquire the non-theatrical rights, the quote was not satisfactory considering the budget of Naa Saami Ranga. The film’s producer Srinivasaa Chitturi is puzzled about the film’s release but Nag wants Naa Saami Ranga to be in Sankranthi race.

Recovering Rs 65 crores before release is not an easy task now and the production house also delivered a series of flops in a row. Though the producer made money, the distributors lost big through Seetimaar, Warrior, Skanda, Custody and others. Naa Saami Ranga will have a tough time for now and the risk lies on the producer.