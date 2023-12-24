Ram Charan announces association with ISPL

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is now a proud owner of Hyderabad Team of the upcoming Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL). The actor took his official social media page to announce the news. Indian Street Premiere League will take place next year and the format is limited to ten overs. Ram Charan posted “Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League! Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket’s essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad’s presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion”.

The inaugural event of ISPL will take place between March 2nd and 9th in 2024. Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar are the six teams that will participate in ISPL. On the work front, Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer and the film is aimed for September 2024 release. Charan will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s actioner next year.