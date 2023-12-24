x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News > RGV’s Vyooham event turns out to be a Disaster

RGV’s Vyooham event turns out to be a Disaster

Published on December 24, 2023 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

RGV’s Vyooham event turns out to be a Disaster

Spread the love

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film is titled Vyooham and the film discusses about the political incidents that took place after the sudden demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. A grand pre-release event took place last evening in Vijayawada and several leaders and ministers of YSRCP including Roja, Ambati Rambabu attended the event. Vyooham pre release event turned out to be a disaster after there were no audience and spectators. Grand arrangements were made but the entire Indira Gandhi Stadium was seen empty. The event was planned to start at 4 PM but it was pushed to 8 PM due to the lack of audience.

The YSRCP leaders tried hard to accomodate the audience and they finally completed the event with the lights shut. The speeches were completed in a hurry to complete the event. On the other side, TDP leader Nara Lokesh filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to cancel the censor certificate and stall the film’s release. The hearing on this issue will take place on December 26th. Vyooham was initially planned for November 10th release but it got pushed.

Next Ram Charan announces association with ISPL Previous Sandeep Vanga busy with Animal’s Netflix version
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress