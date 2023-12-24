RGV’s Vyooham event turns out to be a Disaster

Spread the love

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film is titled Vyooham and the film discusses about the political incidents that took place after the sudden demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. A grand pre-release event took place last evening in Vijayawada and several leaders and ministers of YSRCP including Roja, Ambati Rambabu attended the event. Vyooham pre release event turned out to be a disaster after there were no audience and spectators. Grand arrangements were made but the entire Indira Gandhi Stadium was seen empty. The event was planned to start at 4 PM but it was pushed to 8 PM due to the lack of audience.

The YSRCP leaders tried hard to accomodate the audience and they finally completed the event with the lights shut. The speeches were completed in a hurry to complete the event. On the other side, TDP leader Nara Lokesh filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to cancel the censor certificate and stall the film’s release. The hearing on this issue will take place on December 26th. Vyooham was initially planned for November 10th release but it got pushed.