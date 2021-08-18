Prabhas returns back to the sets of Adipurush

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and he is focused on two films: Adipurush and Salaar. He completed a three-week schedule of Salaar in Hyderabad and Prabhas is now back to the sets of Adipurush. The latest schedule of the film started in Mumbai and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon are shooting for the film in a special set that is constructed in the outskirts of Mumbai.

The shoot will continue for the next two weeks in the set and Saif Ali Khan will return back to the sets at a later date. Om Raut is the director and Adipurush is said to be the modern adaptation of epic Ramayana. The film is made on a huge budget and it will head for a theatrical release in August 2022. Prabhas will also complete the shoot of Salaar and the film will release in summer 2022.