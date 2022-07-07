Prabhas to invest big in Dubai

Prabhas is busy with back-to-back films and he is juggling between Project K and Salaar. All these days, Prabhas is in news for his upcoming projects, his looks, makeover and his love of food. Leaving these, one more interesting buzz is trending now, and that is his plans for investments. Prabhas is planning big. As we reported earlier Prabhas is charging Rs 100 Cr for every film. He already has many investments in India. He is having swanky cars, nice farmhouses and estates.

Now, the Baahubali star is planning big. If the sources are to be believed Prabhas is planning to enter into the hospitality business. He is investing Rs 100 cr – 150cr to construct a lavish star hotel in Dubai. There is also a strong buzz that Tollywood bigwigs jointly are planning to construct a hotel in Dubai first and they are in plans to extend it to Spain. More details awaited.