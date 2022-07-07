Samantha to replace Sara Ali Khan?

The Immortal Ashwatthama is a trilogy film set in modern times. After Uri, Vicky Kaushal and Screwvala teamed together for this ‘Immortal Ashwatthama’. Earlier it was Sara Ali Khan who was in talks to play the leading lady in the film. But now one of the leading Bollywood media wrote that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is replacing Sara Ali Khan for the ambitious film of director Aditya Dhar.

Immortal Ashwatthama will hit the floors in 2023 and the talks with Samantha are in the advanced stage for her to be the female lead. Samantha turned out to be the most sought actress after her ‘The Family Man 2’ series. Leaving this, Samantha is making her debut in the Bollywood with Ayushama Khurana film. She is also working on a film in Taapsee Pannu production and one more is Citadel with Varun Dhawan. There are talks that she is also the leading lady beside Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s directorial. Great going Samantha.