Prabhudeva to get married again?

Prabhudeva is one of the best choreographers in the country. He tested his luck as an actor, director and turned successful. He is focused on direction currently and is busy with a bunch of Bollywood projects. The veteran actor was married to Ramalatha after which he fell in love with actress Nayanthara which created a sensation. The actor divorced his wife to get married to Nayanthara which landed him into controversy. His wife Ramalatha staged a protest along with his children and they are divorced later.

Prabhudeva soon parted ways with Nayanthara and the actress made her comeback into films. After years, there are speculations that Prabhudeva will get married again very soon. There are rumors that Prabhudeva will soon get married to his niece and the duo is in a relationship for some time. Prabhudeva is focused on Salman Khan’s Radhe which completed shoot and is in the final stages of post-production. Prabhudeva is tightlipped about his wedding rumors as of now.