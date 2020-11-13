SC reverses Telangana HC order on Diwali crackers

In a major relief to Diwali cracker seller, the Supreme Court reveresed the Telangana High Court order banning the sale and bursting of crackers.

The Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the November 12 order passed by the Telangana High Court banning sale and bursting of crackers. Following the High Court order, the Telangana government banned the sale and the use of fireworks.

Hearing a petition filed by the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association, the Supreme Court directed the Telangana government to follow the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal. The Supreme Court had directed an eco-friendly Diwali by mandating the use of green crackers

since the air quality in Hyderabad is moderate. The Supreme Court fixed two-hour window for bursting crackers on festival days. The Supreme Court observed that bursting of crackers can be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm.

In its petition, Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association has argued that the High Court order which was passed on the eve of Diwali has led to immense financial hardships to its members, especially since firecrackers is a seasonal business.

