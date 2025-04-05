x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices
image
Finally, Bellamkonda back to Tyson Naidu
image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor
image
Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation

Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices

Malayalam actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy with several films and he is busy acting in all the Indian languages. His recent directorial L2: Empuraan is a massive hit in Kerala. The actor has received notices from the officials of the Income Tax department related to his income that he earned over the past few years. The notices are served in the last week of March by the officials of Kochi. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been asked to produce his earnings before the end of April. The notices are served about the transactions that are done for the films that Prithviraj Sukumaran produced in the recent years.

L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has landed into a series of controversies and the producer was under scanner. Mohanlal issued an apology and the team went for re-censor and deleted several scenes. But, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s notices from the IT officials have no relation with L2: Empuraan and they are about his remuneration for his previous films. Prithviraj Sukumaran is yet to respond about the notices.

Next Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman Previous Finally, Bellamkonda back to Tyson Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices
image
Finally, Bellamkonda back to Tyson Naidu
image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor

Latest

image
Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices
image
Finally, Bellamkonda back to Tyson Naidu
image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor
image
Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay writes letter to TTD Chairman
image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments

Related Articles

Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress