Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Notices

Malayalam actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy with several films and he is busy acting in all the Indian languages. His recent directorial L2: Empuraan is a massive hit in Kerala. The actor has received notices from the officials of the Income Tax department related to his income that he earned over the past few years. The notices are served in the last week of March by the officials of Kochi. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been asked to produce his earnings before the end of April. The notices are served about the transactions that are done for the films that Prithviraj Sukumaran produced in the recent years.

L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has landed into a series of controversies and the producer was under scanner. Mohanlal issued an apology and the team went for re-censor and deleted several scenes. But, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s notices from the IT officials have no relation with L2: Empuraan and they are about his remuneration for his previous films. Prithviraj Sukumaran is yet to respond about the notices.