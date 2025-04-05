Finally, Bellamkonda back to Tyson Naidu

After a long break in Tollywood, Bellamkonda Sreenivas announced Tyson Naidu, a mass entertainer directed by Bheemla Nayak fame Sagar Chandra. The shoot commenced two years ago and the film got delayed due to various reasons. He commenced the shoot of three other films and Tyson Naidu was kept on hold. The film was over 80 percent complete and the shoot of the film resumed recently. Some key sequences are currently shot in Nepal on Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Pragya Jaiswal.

The last schedule of Tyson Naidu will take place in Hyderabad and the entire shooting part will be wrapped up. The film will have its release later this year. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and Bheems is scoring the music. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is done with the shoot of Bhiaravam and the makers are in plans to release the film during summer. Tyson Naidu will be the next release for Bellamkonda Sreenivas after Bhiaravam.