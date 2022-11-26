Pulivendula court records Tulasamma’s statement

The magistrate court in Pulivendula on Saturday recorded the statement of Devireddy Tulasamma, wife of prime accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy.

Tulasamma had filed an affidavit in the court in February this year asking the court and the CBI to question another six persons in the Vivekananda Reddy murder. She wanted the CBI which is probing into the Viveka murder to interrogate six more people, who are also connected with the murder.

She said that Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy, brother-in-law Sivaprakash Reddy, Kommu Prameswar Reddy, TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy alias B Tech Ravi, Rajasekhar Reddy and Nerugattu Prasad in the murder case.

It is to be seen if the court directs the CBI to question these six persons as per the statement of Tulasamma or not.