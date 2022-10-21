Rahul completes his yatra in AP, thanks people

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday completed his four-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh. He left Andhra Pradesh and entered neighbouring Karnataka again from Mantralayam.

After two more days of walk in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi would enter the second Telugu State, Telangana on October 23.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh thanking them for their support. He said that the Congress is committed to implement the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in letter and spirit.

The Congress, after coming to power, would give approval for the special category status, Rahul Gandhi said in his letter. He also said that the Congress government would roll out all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and implement every promise that the UPA government had made in the Parliament at the time of bifurcation.

He blamed the BJP government at the centre and the YSR Congress government in the state for betraying the people by going back on the commitment made to the people of the state at the time of bifurcation.

He said that both the BJP and the YSR Congress have different agendas which is why the two parties have not implemented the bifurcation issues. However, the Congress is committed to the welfare of the people, and it would not go back on the promises made to the people.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated that the Congress is committed to develop Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. He discounted the three capitals plan of the YSR Congress government. He said that decentralisation of administration is not an ideal and progressive decision.