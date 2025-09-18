Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?

Published on September 18, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?

In a fiery press conference this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of enabling large-scale voter deletion, particularly in Congress strongholds like Karnataka’s Aland constituency.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that nearly 6,000 voter names were secretly removed during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged this was not done manually, but through software, pointing to a “coordinated digital operation” aimed at influencing electoral outcomes.
Describing it as a “vote chori (vote theft)” and promising to drop a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence, Gandhi said the scam extended beyond Karnataka to states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Rajura, for example, he claimed 6,815 “targeted voters” were added illegally.

What is Form 7?

Form 7 is the official mechanism used in India to request the deletion of a voter from the electoral roll. This form must include detailed personal information, the reason for deletion (such as death, shifting of residence, duplication, or loss of citizenship), and a signature. It’s a legal and legitimate process.

The credibility of elections rests on the integrity of voter rolls. Allegations of mass deletions, if proven, can shake public trust in democratic institutions. Rahul Gandhi’s demand for transparency includes the release of phone and OTP data allegedly linked to these deletions.

Final Word

While Gandhi’s charges are serious, the real test lies in the evidence he promises to reveal. The Election Commission’s response or lack thereof, in the coming days could shape the political narrative ahead of 2026 state elections and 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Next Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam Previous Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
else

TRENDING

image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Latest

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Most Read

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look