Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT

For the first time in Indian entertainment history, the spotlight will shine solely on debutants with the launch of the Agni Awards 2025. Dedicated exclusively to newcomers across Movies, Television, and OTT, the Agni Awards aim to recognize fresh talent and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

The awards will honor debut excellence across multiple categories including creative brilliance, technical mastery, music, and performance. From Best Debut Hero and Heroine to debut directors, musicians, technicians, and OTT creators, every category is designed to showcase the passion and potential of rising stars.

Vijayawada is all set to host the Agni Awards 2025, a first-of-its-kind celebration exclusively honoring debutants. Scheduled for September 30th as part of the prestigious Vijayawada Utsav.

Winners will be presented with the iconic Golden Torch Trophy, symbolizing light, inspiration, and new beginnings. The event will also feature celebrity jury representation, exclusive star bytes, red-carpet coverage, and live media engagement, creating a landmark celebration that blends glamour with recognition.

With a vision to ignite the future of entertainment, Agni Awards 2025 sets out to create a legacy where every debut becomes history.

Nominations are now open! Debutants across film, TV, and OTT can register at www.agniawards.com.

