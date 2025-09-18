Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT

For the first time in Indian entertainment history, the spotlight will shine solely on debutants with the launch of the Agni Awards 2025. Dedicated exclusively to newcomers across Movies, Television, and OTT, the Agni Awards aim to recognize fresh talent and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

The awards will honor debut excellence across multiple categories including creative brilliance, technical mastery, music, and performance. From Best Debut Hero and Heroine to debut directors, musicians, technicians, and OTT creators, every category is designed to showcase the passion and potential of rising stars.

Vijayawada is all set to host the Agni Awards 2025, a first-of-its-kind celebration exclusively honoring debutants. Scheduled for September 30th as part of the prestigious Vijayawada Utsav.

Winners will be presented with the iconic Golden Torch Trophy, symbolizing light, inspiration, and new beginnings. The event will also feature celebrity jury representation, exclusive star bytes, red-carpet coverage, and live media engagement, creating a landmark celebration that blends glamour with recognition.

With a vision to ignite the future of entertainment, Agni Awards 2025 sets out to create a legacy where every debut becomes history.

Nominations are now open! Debutants across film, TV, and OTT can register at www.agniawards.com.