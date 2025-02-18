x
Raj and DK gets a shock from Amazon Prime

Published on February 18, 2025 by swathy

Raj and DK gets a shock from Amazon Prime

Talented director duo Raj and DK have done several Bollywood films and most of them fell short of expectations. It was then, they changed path and directed ‘The Family Man’ in 2019 and it was a smashing hit. Currently, Raj and DK are the busiest in the digital space. The second installment of The Family Man too is a super hit. They made Farzi with Shahid Kapoor for Amazon Prime and Guns & Gulaabs for Netflix. The response for both these projects is underwhelming.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s Citadel: Honey Bunny was out recently and the response is below average. Now, the next season of Citadel: Honey Bunny will not be renewed by Amazon Prime considering the poor response of the first season. The shoot of Rakt Brahmand has been kept on hold due to financial fraud and the project is a joint production of Netflix and Raj, DK. The biggest shock comes here. Raj and DK in association with Amazon Prime have completed the filming of a series named Gulkanda Tales. After multiple reshoots and discussions, Gulkanda Tales is now shelved. Amazon Prime did not comment but the speculations say that Gulkanda Tales may not see light. This is a big shock for Raj and DK.

