Rajamouli and team off to Kenya

SS Rajamouli hinted that he will kick-start the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film very soon with a funny post on his social media page. The top director scouted for locations in Amboseli National Park, Kenya in October last year. A major schedule of the film will take place in this region in Kenya early next month. The entire team along with Mahesh Babu will travel to Kenya to shoot some key sequences of the film. Before this, Rajamouli has been shooting for some of the portions in a set in Aluminium Factory without Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh will kick-start shooting for his portions in Kenya and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in another crucial role. The makers are yet to announce the complete list of actors in this untitled film. A major portion of the shoot of this film will happen abroad and the film is said to be a stylish forest adventure packed with action. MM Keeravani is the music composer and KL Narayana is the producer. The film will take two years to complete the shoot and the release may happen in 2027.