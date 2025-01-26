x
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Rajamouli and team off to Kenya

Published on January 26, 2025 by nymisha

Rajamouli and team off to Kenya

SS Rajamouli hinted that he will kick-start the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film very soon with a funny post on his social media page. The top director scouted for locations in Amboseli National Park, Kenya in October last year. A major schedule of the film will take place in this region in Kenya early next month. The entire team along with Mahesh Babu will travel to Kenya to shoot some key sequences of the film. Before this, Rajamouli has been shooting for some of the portions in a set in Aluminium Factory without Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh will kick-start shooting for his portions in Kenya and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in another crucial role. The makers are yet to announce the complete list of actors in this untitled film. A major portion of the shoot of this film will happen abroad and the film is said to be a stylish forest adventure packed with action. MM Keeravani is the music composer and KL Narayana is the producer. The film will take two years to complete the shoot and the release may happen in 2027.

