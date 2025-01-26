x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam

Published on January 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tollywood to Felicitate Balakrishna
image
Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam
image
Rajamouli and team off to Kenya
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Updates
image
Photos: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Team Visits Vimal Theatre at Rajahmundry

Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered a series of debacles and his theatrical, non-theatrical market is in trouble. Despite speculations, he has taken up a horror comedy to be directed by Gandhi Merlapaka. The shoot of the film kick-starts tomorrow in Vietnam. The entire cast and crew members reached Vietnam for the shoot. The schedule happens for two weeks. Korean Kanakaraju is the title considered for this film and it is yet to be announced officially.

The female lead and other actors are yet to be announced officially. Thaman is on board to score the music. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments in association with UV Creations are the producers. The film will be shot in quick schedules and the film will hit the screens this year. Varun Tej sports a new look in the film.

Next Tollywood to Felicitate Balakrishna Previous Rajamouli and team off to Kenya
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood to Felicitate Balakrishna
image
Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam
image
Rajamouli and team off to Kenya

Latest

image
Tollywood to Felicitate Balakrishna
image
Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam
image
Rajamouli and team off to Kenya
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Updates
image
Photos: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Team Visits Vimal Theatre at Rajahmundry

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Four Major Schemes in Telangana on Republic Day
image
Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Republic Day 2025 with Grandeur
image
SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree