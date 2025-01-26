Varun Tej and team off to Vietnam

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered a series of debacles and his theatrical, non-theatrical market is in trouble. Despite speculations, he has taken up a horror comedy to be directed by Gandhi Merlapaka. The shoot of the film kick-starts tomorrow in Vietnam. The entire cast and crew members reached Vietnam for the shoot. The schedule happens for two weeks. Korean Kanakaraju is the title considered for this film and it is yet to be announced officially.

The female lead and other actors are yet to be announced officially. Thaman is on board to score the music. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments in association with UV Creations are the producers. The film will be shot in quick schedules and the film will hit the screens this year. Varun Tej sports a new look in the film.