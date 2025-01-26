x
Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Updates

Published on January 26, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Updates

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda has a series of films lined up. The actor is committed to Rahul Sankrityan and the film is said to be a periodic drama which is planned on a massive budget. The set work of the film kick-started today and the shooting formalities will start during the second half of the year. Rumors say that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady in this untitled film. Some of the top technicians are on board for the film.

The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo is roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Bollywood composers duo Ajay-Atul are on board to score the music for this periodic drama. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt which is a pan-Indian film.

