Rajinikanth embarks on spiritual trip

Superstar Rajinikanth has been working without breaks and he is shooting for his upcoming release Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The veteran actor who is high on a spiritual mode has taken the much needed break from his busy life. Rajinikanth flew to Dehradun and he will be visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath. The veteran actor spends ample time in the Himalayas every year and he is all set to tour in Uttarakhand this year. Before departing from the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth said that the whole world needs spirituality.

Vettaiyan is slated for October release and the final release date will be announced very soon. Rajinikanth announced Coolie, an action thriller to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film revolves around the gold smuggling mafia and the shoot commences very soon.