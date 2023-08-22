Rajinikanth responds to his recent Controversy

Superstar Rajinikanth is touring across the nation after his recent film Jailer emerged as a massive blockbuster. The film is doing terrific business all over. Rajinikanth was spotted touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This triggered controversy and Rajinikanth was trolled badly. Rajinikanth during his media interaction responded to the controversy. He said that he has a habit of touching the feet of a yogi or a sanyasi and he is not concerned about the age of the person.

He said that he fell on the feet of Yogi and it has nothing to do with the age. Responding to other questions, Rajinikanth said that he is not much interested to speak about politics. Rajinikanth visited the Himalayas before the release of Jailer.