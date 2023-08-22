Pic Talk: Megastar with his Granddaughter

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today and wishes poured in from all the corners from his fans and celebrities. The veteran actor underwent knee surgery and he is currently in New Delhi along with his family. On the occasion of his birthday, Ram Charan posted a picture of Megastar holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara. Megastar was seen so happy and he carried a beautiful smile. The entire Mega family is left delighted with the arrival of the little baby. Chiranjeevi will take a break and he is expected to kick-start the shoot of his next film soon.

Happiest Birthday to our dearest

CHIRUTHA – (Chiranjeevi Thatha)

Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family. 😍@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/NggfdJVpEw — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2023