Rajya Sabha Seat, Kannada Storm: Kamal Haasan’s Political Drama

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin in Chennai at the DMK headquarters. During this meeting, Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude to Stalin and the DMK for offering his party a seat in the Rajya Sabha. He said that a political alliance led by the DMK is important for the country right now, and that’s one of the main reasons behind his visit.

He shared that Stalin had invited him for discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha nomination. “I’m thankful for the trust shown in me. I’ll soon complete the formalities for the nomination. My voice will now be heard in the Parliament. I’ll speak for the rights of Tamil Nadu,” Kamal said, marking this as his political debut in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the recent backlash over his statement on the Kannada language, Kamal Haasan made it clear that he won’t apologise. He stood by what he said and claimed that his words were misinterpreted for political reasons. “People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala understand my love. I’ve faced threats, but I believe in democracy and the law,” he added.

As Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for June 19, the DMK has announced it will contest four of the six vacant seats and has offered one seat to its ally, MNM. Kamal Haasan will now represent that seat. Other candidates nominated by DMK include senior advocate Wilson, S.R. Sivalingam, and poet-turned-politician Kavignar Salman. The nomination process begins on June 2, and the term for the current MPs ends on July 25.

Kamal Haasan’s entry into the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a significant step in his political journey after he failed at electoral politics.