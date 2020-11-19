Rakul Preet bags a Bollywood biggie

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh proved her mettle in Tollywood and she started signing Bollywood films. The actress bagged a Bollywood biggie and she would be soon working with Amitabh Bachchan in his next film titled May Day. The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles and Rakul Preet will be seen playing a pilot in this interesting drama. Ajay Devgn will direct and produce this prestigious project.

The regular shoot commences in December and the lead actors are preparing for the project currently. The regular shoot commences in Hyderabad and this is the second time Ajay Devgn, Rakul are working together after De De Pyaar De. Rakul is all excited about the project and she calls it a dream come true working with Amitabh Bachchan. Coming to her Tollywood projects, Rakul wrapped up her portions for Krish’s film and she is shooting for Nithiin’s upcoming action thriller Check.