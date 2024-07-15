Rakul Preet Singh’s brother arrested in Drugs Case

Spread the love

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Rajendranagar police, actress Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh was arrested today. 200 grams of cocaine has been seized from Aman Preet Singh and five other Nigerians are arrested in the case. The value of the alleged drugs caught from Aman is said to be worth Rs 2 crore. The investigation for the same is happening currently and three departments participated in the joint action. Five VIPs are caught in the operation. Rakul Preet Singh too faced drug charges in the past and after the investigation, she was given a clean chit.