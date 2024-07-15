x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan off to London

Published on July 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered
image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman

Ram Charan off to London

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is done with the shoot of Game Changer and he attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with his family. After spending a day in Mumbai after the wedding, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara flew to London for a holiday. The star couple will holiday across some of the beautiful destinations in and around London. Ram Charan is on a break and he has two months to kick-start the shoot of his next film.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been flying off to holidays frequently whenever Charan is on a schedule break. The actor is committed to Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama. The shooting formalities will start after Dasara. Ram Charan has to transform himself for the role and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.

Next Rakul Preet Singh’s brother arrested in Drugs Case Previous Kiran Abbavaram all set to tie the Knot
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Fake News: Akira’s Cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered
image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate

Related Articles

Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio