Ram Charan off to London

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is done with the shoot of Game Changer and he attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with his family. After spending a day in Mumbai after the wedding, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara flew to London for a holiday. The star couple will holiday across some of the beautiful destinations in and around London. Ram Charan is on a break and he has two months to kick-start the shoot of his next film.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been flying off to holidays frequently whenever Charan is on a schedule break. The actor is committed to Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama. The shooting formalities will start after Dasara. Ram Charan has to transform himself for the role and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.