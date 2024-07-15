x
Kiran Abbavaram all set to tie the Knot

Kiran Abbavaram all set to tie the Knot

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram delivered promising films like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and SR Kalyanamandapam during the early days of his career. After a series of debacles, Kiran Abbavaram took a break and he will be testing his luck with a pan-Indian film KA. The teaser of the film is out today on the occasion of his birthday and the content looks promising. Kiran Abbavaram too sounded quite confident about the film. Kiran Abbavaram has been in a relationship with actress Rahasya Gorak and the duo got engaged in a grand manner on March 13th this year.

The duo is all set to tie the knot. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak will get married next month and more details are expected soon. Rahasya took her social media page to wish Kiran Abbavaram and she announced that they would tie the knot after 38 days. “Happy Birthday @kiran_abbavaram KAnt wait to call you my husband in 38 days” posted Rahasya. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak worked in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru which happened to be their debut film.

