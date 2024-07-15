Amethi incident puts Congress in a spot:

Spread the love

BJP leaders and right wing activists are coming down heavily on MP Rahul Gandhi alleging that Congress leader and his party have been spreading anti-Hindu propaganda in their traditional bastion Amethi. The reasons for BJP and right wing activist targeting Rahul Gandhi and Congress party is, a provocative incident which took place during recent Muharram procession in Amethi.

A group of youth raised slogans saying ‘Hindustan Me Rehna Hai Toh Ya Hussain Kehna Hai’ during Muharram procession in Amethi. The video of these provocative slogans has been going viral, attracting nationwide attention and putting Congress in a spot.

While there is no relation between the youth who raised controversial slogans and Congress party, BJP and right wing supporters are opining, it is because of rising fortunes of Congress in Amethi and across the nation that anti-Hindu elements are once again getting emboldened and resorting to humiliation of Hindus.

Though Uttar Pradesh Police have already booked a case and arrested those who raised provocative slogans, the damage has already been done for Congress.

Amethi is the traditional bastion of Gandhi family and considered their pocket borough. Rahul Gandhi scored a hat-trick victory from Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014. However BJP firebrand Smriti Irani defeated him in 2019, creating a sensation. But Congress wrested the seat back from BJP in 2024 Loskabha polls. Gandhi family’s loyal follower Kishori Lal Sharma defeated Smriti Irani to regain seat for Congress.

