Ram Charan completes 18 glorious years in Cinema

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, with his relentless hardwork and passion for over 18 years in Telugu and Indian Cinema, carved a niche for himself. He started his journey with Chirutha, delivering a memorable blockbuster with his debut.

With his second film, he delivered a South Indian Cinema’s all-time grosser and cult classic, Magadheera. The movie can be termed as the gate-pass for SS Rajamouli to make Pan-India blockbuster Baahubali. The actor even ventured into Hindi Cinema with an action entertainer like Zanjeer.

He donned many faces in blockbuster films like Racha, Nayak, Yevadu and Dhruva. The actor delivered another cult classic to Telugu Cinema with Rangasthalam making Chitti Babu, a household name. He took Telugu Cinema to International level with RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie won an Oscar award for Naatu Naatu song and made him highly popular in International markets as charismatic Indian Star.

Impressed by his journey, Megastar Chiranjeevi blessed him and wished by stating, “I’m overjoyed that your 18-year film journey, which began with ‘Chirutha’, has secured a permanent place in the hearts of millions. I’ll never forget seeing you as a hero on screen. Your discipline, hard work, and dedication have made you special. I am always proud of you and pray you reach many more heights with the love of the audience and God’s blessings. More success to you.”

He is currently working in yet another global level sensational film, Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru in Buchi Babu’s direction. The movie is set to take world by storm on 27th March 2026.

As Peddi, he is focused on delivering another memorable character for audiences. He is said to be working tirelessly to make it an epic film that Telugu Cinema will be proud about. He is truly taking legacy of Megastar Chiranjeevi forward with each one of his film making him proud wining Indian Cinema global recognition.