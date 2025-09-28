x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Give Me 10 Years – I’ll Build a City That Rivals New York and Dubai”: Revanth Reddy

Published on September 28, 2025 by nymisha

Give Me 10 Years – I’ll Build a City That Rivals New York and Dubai”: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has laid the foundation stone for what he calls his dream project, Future City. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, held in Meerkhanpet, Rangareddy district, the CM made bold promises and addressed both hopes and criticisms surrounding the ambitious urban development plan.

“Give me ten years,” he declared with conviction, “and I will build a city that competes with New York and Dubai. People living in New York should want to come and live in Future City.”

Revanth emphasized that Future City isn’t just another real estate venture, it’s a vision for the next generation. The government, he said, is focused on creating a futuristic, globally competitive urban space that connects key cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. Plans are already in motion to integrate a bullet train corridor, linking Future City to Amaravati and beyond.

A City for the Future

The CM launched the Future City Development Authority and also laid the foundation for a major arterial road, the Greenfield Radial Road-1, which will run from Raviryala to Amangal. This key infrastructure is expected to significantly improve connectivity and open up new economic corridors in the region.

“Why shouldn’t we build something on par with the world’s best?” Revanth questioned. “We are developing infrastructure that connects Future City directly to Bengaluru. We have also convinced the Centre to bring a bullet train through this corridor from Amaravati to Chennai.”

“Don’t Let Minor Hurdles Derail Progress”

The CM addressed critics and legal challenges that have surfaced around the project, urging people not to fall into the trap of unnecessary litigation. “Yes, there will be small issues. Let’s resolve them instead of going in circles around courts and delaying development,” he said. “The government is ready to stand by and support the people every step of the way.”

Responding to Allegations

Revanth also hit back strongly at opposition parties and those accusing him of personal gain through the project. “People are saying I own land here and that’s why I’m building this city,” he said. “If I had land, everyone would know. Land can’t be hidden. These are baseless conspiracies meant to derail progress.”

He drew parallels to leaders of the past, highlighting how visionaries like Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu pushed ahead despite criticism. “If those leaders had been afraid of what people said, we wouldn’t have had Hitec City, Shamshabad Airport, or the ORR today. They believed in the future and that’s why today, Hyderabad is competing on the global stage.”

A Vision Rooted in History, Aimed at the Future

Drawing a cultural connection, Revanth said, “Just as the Qutb Shahi rulers once built this city, it’s now our responsibility to take it forward. Future City is not for us, it’s for the generations to come.”

He ended on a hopeful note, saying that this Vijaya Dashami marks the beginning of great victories, not just for Telangana, but for all of India.

By December, the government plans to complete the Future City Development Authority headquarters. Other projects, including the Skill University and Singareni’s new 10-acre campus, are also expected to be finished within the year.

As Future City takes shape, Telangana’s vision for a modern, connected, and globally competitive urban hub is slowly transitioning from blueprint to reality.

