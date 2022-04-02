Ram Pothineni’s stylish police look from The Warriorr unveiled

The makers of Ram Pothineni-starrer The Warriorr, directed by N Lingusamy, are raising anticipations on the movie with their each and every move.

The latest is- they have unveiled a new poster, which features Ram Pothineni riding a macho bike with police uniform. The rigid posture and carefree attitude speak volumes. The film will have a grand release on July 14.

It is expected that an action festival is in store in theatres when the film hit the big screens. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the flick under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. Aadhi Pinisetty plays a dreaded villain in this movie.

It may be noted The Warriorr is the production’s house new venture after the stupendous success of Seetimaar in 2021. Krithi Shetty is the heroine, while Akshara Gowda is doing an important and interesting character. Music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad.