Ugadi Exclusive: Universal Studios in talks with Prabhas

Prabhas is now the biggest pan-Indian star in the country and he has his dairy full till the end of 2025. The top actor is recently approached by the top Hollywood production house Universal Studios. Two rounds of discussions are completed abroad and they are keen to lock Prabhas for the franchise of a superhero film. Universal Studios has been keen to make a film on an Asian superhero and they want to make a series of films on the new superhero.

Prabhas is the first consideration for them as per the update we know. Prabhas responded on a positive note and the final deals and discussions will happen soon. The top actor will have to allocate bulk dates if he is all excited about the project. Prabhas will also be paid a whopping remuneration by Universal Studios if the project is locked. For now, the top studio kept the director’s name under wraps. More details are awaited.