Ramdev Baba heaps praise on Chandrababu

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev Baba heaped praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu. The popular yoga guru expressed his affection and respect towards Chandrababu, speaking at the GFST Tourism Conclave in Vijayawada on Friday.

“There is no other leader in India, who is as honest and visionary as Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He is a CM with all the Sadgunas (good qualities) and who works for the welfare of all,” said Baba Ramdev starting his speech by praising Chandrababu Naidu.

“I have been seeing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 30 years. If the two states are experiencing progress and quality of living today, it is because of Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership,” further said Ramdev Baba, bringing smiles on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s face.

As Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged Ramdev Baba’s praise, the yoga guru concluded by saying Chandrababu Naidu as a gift of God for Telugu people.

Speaking further on the occasion, Baba Ramdev also expressed his love for Andhra Pradesh. Saying that AP has all the features to attract tourists, he vowed to turn the state into a wedding destination.

Earlier AP CM Chandrababu Naidu along with Baba Ramdev, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh launched Caravan Tourism in AP.

On the occasion of Tourism Conclave, MOUs worth Rs 10,329 Cr were signed under the presence of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. These MOUs are aimed at promoting tourism in AP and creating jobs in the sector.