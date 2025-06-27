x
Will Megastar impact Pawan Kalyan’s Plans?

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

Will Megastar impact Pawan Kalyan’s Plans?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the biggest puzzle is all about the film’s release date. As the film has extensive VFX work involved, the team is working with several deadlines. The makers have closed the OTT and satellite deal recently and it is a huge relief for the team. Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the digital and satellite rights of Vishwambara. Now the team is working on the available options to release the film this year.

Strong speculations say that Vishwambara may release during the Dasara holiday season. As Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release, Vishwambara has to release at least before October to maintain a healthy gap between the films of Megastar. If Vishwambara releases during Dasara, Pawan Kalyan’s OG has to move out of the Dasara race and find a new release date. For now, the discussions are going on and things will be finalized soon. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and Trisha is the leading lady. UV Creations are producing Vishwambara and MM Keeravani is scoring the music, background score for this socio fantasy film.

