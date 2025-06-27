x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kireeti’s Junior Teaser: Colourful Joyride

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
What did Aamir Khan achieve with Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Photos : 3BHK Press Meet
image
Big Weekend needed for Kannappa
image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
image
Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda

Kireeti’s Junior Teaser: Colourful Joyride

Kireeti Reddy, the son of industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, steps into the cinematic spotlight with the coming-of-age entertainer Junior directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner. The teaser for Junior is finally out now.

Kireeti plays a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky college student who floats through life without much concern for academics or the future. His philosophy is life’s better lived in the now, rules, grades, and plans can wait. But that easy-going rhythm is disrupted when he crosses paths with a fiercely goal-oriented young woman, played by Sreeleela.

Kireeti impresses with a confident screen presence, showing off all his talents. It’s a debut that doesn’t scream for attention but earns it through charisma and effort. Sreeleela brings elegance to her role, while Genelia’s return adds nostalgic appeal with a fresh edge. Viva Harsha delivers laughs in his signature style.

With stunning visuals captured by cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and a peppy, high-octane soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad, Junior looks like a full-on commercial entertainer with heart.

The teaser has sparked curiosity and set the tone for what could be a memorable launchpad for Kireeti. With its theatrical release set for July 18th, Junior is shaping up to be a breezy, colourful joyride.

Next Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda Previous Ramdev Baba heaps praise on Chandrababu
else

TRENDING

image
What did Aamir Khan achieve with Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Big Weekend needed for Kannappa
image
Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda

Latest

image
What did Aamir Khan achieve with Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Photos : 3BHK Press Meet
image
Big Weekend needed for Kannappa
image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
image
Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda

Most Read

image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
image
Ramdev Baba heaps praise on Chandrababu
image
Singayya death : High Court adjourns Jagan’s case till Tuesday

Related Articles

Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards