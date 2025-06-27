Kireeti’s Junior Teaser: Colourful Joyride

Kireeti Reddy, the son of industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, steps into the cinematic spotlight with the coming-of-age entertainer Junior directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner. The teaser for Junior is finally out now.

Kireeti plays a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky college student who floats through life without much concern for academics or the future. His philosophy is life’s better lived in the now, rules, grades, and plans can wait. But that easy-going rhythm is disrupted when he crosses paths with a fiercely goal-oriented young woman, played by Sreeleela.

Kireeti impresses with a confident screen presence, showing off all his talents. It’s a debut that doesn’t scream for attention but earns it through charisma and effort. Sreeleela brings elegance to her role, while Genelia’s return adds nostalgic appeal with a fresh edge. Viva Harsha delivers laughs in his signature style.

With stunning visuals captured by cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and a peppy, high-octane soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad, Junior looks like a full-on commercial entertainer with heart.

The teaser has sparked curiosity and set the tone for what could be a memorable launchpad for Kireeti. With its theatrical release set for July 18th, Junior is shaping up to be a breezy, colourful joyride.