Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Ram’s Unstoppable Energy For AKT

Published on November 24, 2025 by swathy

Ram’s Unstoppable Energy For AKT

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, known for his high-voltage acting, dancing, and action sequences, is now channeling that same energy into the promotions of Andhra King Taluka. Such aggressive promotional efforts usually reflect an actor’s strong confidence in the film’s content, and Ram is clearly all in.

For the first time in his career, Ram has lent his vocals to a couple of songs and even penned lyrics for another. He’s attending every promotional event, and giving interviews. So far, Ram has attended multiple events across Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bangalore, and Vizag. Impressively, he also performed a song from the movie live on stage alongside composers Vivek & Mervin.

As reported earlier, Ram will soon fly to the USA to attend special premieres in various cities, where he will interact directly with fans. After returning, he will continue with extensive post-release promotions.

Every promotional content released so far has received a tremendous response. Nuvvunte Chaley emerged as one of the biggest musical hits in recent times, and the other songs from the film have also been met with equally enthusiastic appreciation. Adding to the momentum, the trailer has significantly boosted the film’s prospects, heightening excitement among fans and the trade alike.

Andhra King Taluka is now gearing up for its grand release on the 27th of this month, with early premiere shows planned across the USA.

