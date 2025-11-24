Ram’s Unstoppable Energy For AKT

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, known for his high-voltage acting, dancing, and action sequences, is now channeling that same energy into the promotions of Andhra King Taluka. Such aggressive promotional efforts usually reflect an actor’s strong confidence in the film’s content, and Ram is clearly all in.

For the first time in his career, Ram has lent his vocals to a couple of songs and even penned lyrics for another. He’s attending every promotional event, and giving interviews. So far, Ram has attended multiple events across Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bangalore, and Vizag. Impressively, he also performed a song from the movie live on stage alongside composers Vivek & Mervin.

As reported earlier, Ram will soon fly to the USA to attend special premieres in various cities, where he will interact directly with fans. After returning, he will continue with extensive post-release promotions.

Every promotional content released so far has received a tremendous response. Nuvvunte Chaley emerged as one of the biggest musical hits in recent times, and the other songs from the film have also been met with equally enthusiastic appreciation. Adding to the momentum, the trailer has significantly boosted the film’s prospects, heightening excitement among fans and the trade alike.

Andhra King Taluka is now gearing up for its grand release on the 27th of this month, with early premiere shows planned across the USA.