Home > Movie News

Prabhas in Spirit Mode

Published on November 24, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas in Spirit Mode

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is all excited about working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film titled Spirit has been launched officially with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and Megastar Chiranjeevi is the guest of the launch. Prabhas is completely in Spirit mode and he is in the new look that is designed for him. The team has avoided his clicks to be released to keep the curiosity. There are a lot of speculations that he would be seen with a tonsured look and some AI generated images are being circulated on social media.

The biggest challenge for the team of Spirit is to keep the look of Prabhas under wraps till it gets released officially to the public. The regular shoot of Spirit starts from Wednesday in Hyderabad. Prabhas is completely in Spirit mode now. Prabhas plays the role of a cop and Tripti Dimri is the leading lady. A majority of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad and it would later shift to Mexico. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj will be seen essaying prominent roles in this intense action drama. Spirit is jointly produced by T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Pictures. The film releases in 2027.

