Maruthi’s Apologies for NTR Fans

Director Maruthi is never into controversies and he is usually extra cautious when he is in public. The talented writer and director is completely busy with Raja Saab featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The film releases on January 9th and the first song was released last night. Sharing his excitement, Maruthi lauded the fandom of Prabhas and he used the word ‘Collar Raising’. This did not go with NTR fans and it triggered speculation. NTR fans targeted Maruthi over his comment which was not intentional. The director responded and issued an apology for NTR Fans.

“Felt like clarifying this personally. First I sincerely apologise to every fan. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect anyone. Sometimes in the flow of words things come out differently from what we truly mean and I regret that it was received in the wrong way or as a comparison. I have immense respect for NTR garu and for all his fans. I truly value the love you carry for cinema and for your hero. I wanted to clarify this with complete honesty and from the heart and I hope you understand the situation and the intention behind it” posted Maruthi on his X page.