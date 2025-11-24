x
Kalvakuntla Kavitha launches a vitriolic attack on Niranjan Reddy

Published on November 24, 2025

Kalvakuntla Kavitha launches a vitriolic attack on Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Jagrithi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a vitriolic attack on former Minister Niranjan Reddy. The firebrand woman leader delivered a strong warning to BRS senior Niranjan Reddy, using harshest terms, exposing the bitterness between the leaders.

The rebel MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is touring across Telangana and visited Kothakota, which is part of Wanaparthy district, on Monday. Talking from the area, where former Minister Niranjan Reddy pulled the strings, Kavitha launched a scathing attack on him.

“Former Minister Niranjan Reddy has behaved like monarch in Wanaparthy during BRS rule. While Wanaparthy has not seen any development during BRS rule, Niranjan Reddy had built three to four farm houses for himself. Because of Niranjan Reddy, BRS has suffered a severe blow in the constituency,” alleged Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“Niranjan Reddy has done unprecedented corruption in Wanaparthy and dealt a death blow to BRS. Now, he is making baseless and senseless comments against me. If he does not stop talking against me I will thrash him,” thundered Kalvakuntla Kavitha, delivering a warning to former Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy.

Ironically, Niranjan Reddy is one of the very close confidantes of former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao. KCR had given a free hand to Niranjan Reddy in Wanaparthy and stood by him through thick and thin. Even Kalvakuntla Kavitha praised Niranjan Reddy during BRS rule.

