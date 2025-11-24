x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra is No More

Published on November 24, 2025 by sankar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra is No More

Bollywood legendary actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his residence today. He was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and was monitored in the ICU. He has been suffering with respiratory issues and was admitted to the hospital and he was discharged after the veteran actor recovered well. His health deteriorated today and Dharmendra breathed his last this morning. He is survived by his wife Hema Malini and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta. Dharmendra’s journey in Bollywood spanned for six decades and he was last seen in Ikkis which will release on December 25th this year.

Dharmendra started his career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in the year 1960 and he acted in several iconic films of Indian cinema. He worked in more than 300 films in his career and he even produced several films. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2012 by the Indian government. Dharmendra is quite active on social media and he interacts with his fans and followers. His last rites are held today in Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. Some of the top celebrities of Hindi cinema have rushed to the crematorium to offer their last condolences for the legendary actor. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar apart from the family members of Dharmendra were present for the last rites. Rest in peace Dharmendra ji.

