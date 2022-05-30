Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam Release Plans Updated

Rana Daggubati’s long-delayed film Virata Parvam has been announced for July 1st release this year. The promotional activities will kick-start soon. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas which produced Virata Parvam are also the producers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming release Ramarao On Duty. The film’s release is pushed due to the delay in the post-production work. The makers now decided to prepone the release of Virata Parvam.

Virata Parvam will now the screens on June 17th which was blocked for Ramarao On Duty. The makers will make an official announcement about the same this evening. Virata Parvam is a social drama directed by Venu Udugula. Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das and Naveen Chandra played the lead roles in Virata Parvam. The non-theatrical rights of the fetched huge prices. Suresh Babu also co-produced this realistic drama.

