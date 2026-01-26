x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Fans waiting for his Comeback

Published on January 26, 2026 by nymisha

Ravi Teja’s Fans waiting for his Comeback

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is celebrating his birthday today and the actor has a handful of films. Because of the recent debacles, his theatrical and non-theatrical market tumbled down. His fans are eager and are waiting for his comeback. Ravi Teja has done experiments along with commercial films but all these did not work in favour of him from the past few years. Dhamaka is the only successful film for the actor in the recent times and most of his producers tasted losses. The Hindi market and satellite market has reached zero for him.

The distributors are not ready to pay big advances. His recent film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi released during Sankranthi and it received decent talk. But the film could not get a hit status. This is because of the past mistakes of Ravi Teja and also the tough competition during Sankranthi. After realizing the facts and losing some of the films, Ravi Teja has decided to work on a profit sharing model. He is shooting for Irumudi, an interesting attempt directed by Shiva Nirvana. He has films lined up with young directors like Kalyan Shankar, Vassishta and Vivek Athreya lined up.

The actor has to be wise and pick up the best films in the coming days before he gets faded away. Wishing Mass Maharaj a very Happy Birthday.

