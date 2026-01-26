Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

The makers of David Reddy, starring Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, have officially released the film’s first look poster, igniting excitement among fans. Set between 1897 and 1920, the film tells the tale of a man who fearlessly rises against British domination. After the incredible response to the War Dog video, now the first look receives the same kind of love.

Manchu Manoj’s appearance in the poster is bold and striking. His powerful expression, rugged makeover, and commanding stance reflect the strength of his character. The reveal has sparked discussions about a his strong performance. Director Hanuma Reddy’s vision to use Manchu Manoj to his full potential is working well.

Produced by Nallagangula Venkat Reddy and Bharat Motukuri, the film is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and is being made on an expansive scale. Actress Maria Ryaboshapka plays the female lead, while the film promises a blend of intense action and historical emotion. The film will have a grand Pan India release.