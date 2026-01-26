x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth

Published on January 26, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Eesha Rebba
image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth

Marriage can be chaotic, hilarious, and emotionally taxing- and the new theme song of Purushaha captures it all with a wink. Titled Jaali Padedhevvadu, the track shines a light on the modern husband’s daily struggles, blending humor, empathy, and playful satire.

Oscar-winning composer and singer MM Keeravani lends his unmistakable voice, infusing the song with a mix of wit and warmth. His performance makes every subtle sigh, every mischievous complaint, and every quiet longing of a husband feel instantly relatable. Composer Shravan Bharadwaj’s music perfectly complements Anantha Sriram’s masterful and impactful lyrics, offering a track that is as funny as it is heartfelt. The song received an overwhelming response, gaining impressive viewership in no time.

Helmed by Veeru Vulavala and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under Kalyan Productions, Purushaha marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula. The ensemble cast also includes Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vennela Kishore, Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer.

The film’s teasers and posters have already set the tone with a quirky, light-hearted take on married life. Now, the theme song elevates that charm, highlighting the small yet universal moments that define husband-wife relationships today.

The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

Next Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal Previous Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Eesha Rebba
image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Most Read

image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
NRI TDP Chicago Celebrates Nara Lokesh’s Birthday
image
Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event