Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth

Marriage can be chaotic, hilarious, and emotionally taxing- and the new theme song of Purushaha captures it all with a wink. Titled Jaali Padedhevvadu, the track shines a light on the modern husband’s daily struggles, blending humor, empathy, and playful satire.

Oscar-winning composer and singer MM Keeravani lends his unmistakable voice, infusing the song with a mix of wit and warmth. His performance makes every subtle sigh, every mischievous complaint, and every quiet longing of a husband feel instantly relatable. Composer Shravan Bharadwaj’s music perfectly complements Anantha Sriram’s masterful and impactful lyrics, offering a track that is as funny as it is heartfelt. The song received an overwhelming response, gaining impressive viewership in no time.

Helmed by Veeru Vulavala and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under Kalyan Productions, Purushaha marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula. The ensemble cast also includes Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vennela Kishore, Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer.

The film’s teasers and posters have already set the tone with a quirky, light-hearted take on married life. Now, the theme song elevates that charm, highlighting the small yet universal moments that define husband-wife relationships today.

The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.