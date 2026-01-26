Thiru Veer’s Oh..! Sukumari FL: Rustic Vibes

Thiru Veer who tasted a super hit with his last movie The Pre Wedding Show is coming up with another rural backdrop film Oh..! Sukumari, with Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead actress. The makers who previously revealed Aishwarya Rajesh’s look, have introduced Thiru Veer’s character by releasing his first look poster.

Thiru Veer appears as Yadagiri, walking down a village street in a lungi and vest, with a towel over his shoulder, messy hair, and a toothbrush hanging like a mark of his rough charm. The poster gives strong village vibes.

Marking the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan, the project is backed by producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli of Gangaa Entertainments. The film’s music is scored by Bharath Manchiraju.

The production of Oh..! Sukumari is progressing at a good pace.