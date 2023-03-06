Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura Teaser: Thrilling and Stylish

Advertisement

After the success of Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja is getting back into theatres with Ravansura in Sudheer Varma’s direction. Ravanasura teaser reveals that Ravi Teja is seen as a lawyer and hints at high-action sequences. The makers maintained suspense in the teaser over the lead actresses. Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah and Anu Emanuel are the lead actresses in the film and are shown in a glimpse.

Ravansura teaser cut is perfect. The teaser ends with the dialogue, “ To reach Sita, you have to cross Ravanasura”, Ravi Teja projects himself as Ravanasurudu. Sushanth was introduced and he will be seen as the antagonist. Ravanasura is a crime thriller and will hit theatres on April 7th. Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks produced this suspense thriller.