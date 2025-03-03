RC16 to be shot at Iconic Locations

Ram Charan and Buchi Babu started working together on their new film that is tentatively titled RC16. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this sports drama and the actress is yet to join the sets. Two schedules were concluded in Mysore and Hyderabad recently. The new schedule of the film will commence in New Delhi very soon and some key scenes on Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be shot. The film will be shot at the iconic locations like the Parliament and Jama Masjid. All the necessary permissions for the same are acquired recently.

Buchi Babu and his team locked the locations recently and the schedules are planned. Ram Charan plays an athlete and the film involves various sports. Charan beefed up his looks for the role and he will be seen with a thick beard in the film. Peddi is the title considered and legendary music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film releases this year on a pan-Indian scale.