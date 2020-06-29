Real facts about Ramoji Film City lease story

A gossip portal published the news that Asia’s biggest filmmaking studio and shooting space ‘Ramoji Film City’ is leased out for a period of years for a Hollywood based production house. The management of Ramoji Film City responded to the speculations. They said that no talks or agreement of such sorts happened till date. However, Ramoji Film City made it clear that they have invited top production houses like Sony Pictures and Zee who are actively producing films and content.

With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai is completely shut and the filmmakers are scared to continue shoots in Mumbai. Hence, they are invited to shoot in Ramoji Film City which has world-class facilities. Sony Pictures and Zee responded on a positive note about the same. Ramoji Film City is one destination which provides all the equipment, manpower and one can even complete the post-production work in the latest studios that are specially designed. Lavish outdoor spaces along with air-conditioned floors are available for shoots.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, RFC is offering the space for free and they would be charging for the equipment and manpower. All those who will be in RFC will also utilize the other available options. This would be a huge boost as the entire Film City is shut from the past three months. Even the employees are left jobless and with the arrival of production houses like Sony, Zee, there would be enough work for all the daily wage workers of 24 crafts. The management of Ramoji Film City made a wise move at this crisis time.